MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $2,480.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,998.33.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded up $14.22 on Thursday, reaching $1,883.62. 232,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,967. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,660.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,625.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $1,909.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,913,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

