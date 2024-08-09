MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MeridianLink updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

MLNK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,338. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

