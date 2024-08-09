Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

MEOH stock remained flat at $42.22 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,715. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Methanex by 3.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 13.3% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

