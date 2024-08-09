MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFA. Wedbush increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

MFA Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,779. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -145.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

