MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFA. Wedbush increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on MFA Financial
MFA Financial Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.