Michael G. Tatusko Sells 5,000 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stock

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Granite Construction

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 637.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 809,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,755,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,154 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 74,912 shares during the period.

About Granite Construction

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.