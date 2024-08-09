MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 6,114,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,331,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) by 1,122.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 7.21% of MicroCloud Hologram worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

