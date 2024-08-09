MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 3.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $130.61 and last traded at $131.80. 2,516,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,499,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.99.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average is $130.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

