MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MidCap Financial Investment has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,621. The firm has a market cap of $850.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. Research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFIC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

