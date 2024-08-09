MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) PT Lowered to $15.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of MFIC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.03. 337,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $850.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,514,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 226,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 306,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 265,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.