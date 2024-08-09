MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. Analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 11.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

