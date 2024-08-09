Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 22985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Mind Gym Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £22.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

