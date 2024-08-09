Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 15,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

