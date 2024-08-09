Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

NERV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 1,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NERV. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

