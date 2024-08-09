Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

MIRM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 374,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156 in the last three months. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

