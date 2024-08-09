Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 374,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,035. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $44.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

