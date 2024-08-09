Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 391,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

