Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 25.2 %

MITK traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 1,932,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $394.92 million, a PE ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,840,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,995 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 766,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 553,379 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 738,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

