Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Shares Down 0.4%

Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 31,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 45,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Mobile Infrastructure Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mobile Infrastructure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobile Infrastructure

In other Mobile Infrastructure news, CEO Manuel Chavez III acquired 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $32,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Manuel Chavez III bought 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $32,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,786.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 16,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $57,463.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,113.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,633 shares of company stock worth $186,733. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.