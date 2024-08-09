Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Shares Down 0.4%

Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 31,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 45,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.
Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.
