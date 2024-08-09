Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Fox Advisors downgraded Mobileye Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of MBLY opened at $15.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 6.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

