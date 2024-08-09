Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 358.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Mogo Price Performance

Shares of MOGO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.31. 8,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.