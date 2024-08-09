Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $18.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of PLTR opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,707. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

