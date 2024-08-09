Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 13th

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 12th.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 19.6 %

NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.44. 388,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

