Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.19.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,553,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $7,340,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

