Moonbeam Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $148.20 million and $6.93 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,131,368,701 coins and its circulating supply is 889,858,516 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

