Morgan Stanley Downgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

