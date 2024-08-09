Morgan Stanley Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $15.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 19,642,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,751,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $27,302,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $31,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

