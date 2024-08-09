Morgan Stanley Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.