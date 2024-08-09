Morgan Stanley Trims Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price to $250.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAR. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.89.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $217.97. 1,191,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

