Morguard Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Morguard Stock Down 1.1 %

MRC stock opened at C$109.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.30. Morguard has a 12 month low of C$100.05 and a 12 month high of C$122.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$12.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$281.67 million during the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 23.7076271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

