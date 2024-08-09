MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Zacks reports. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MRC Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 702,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.00. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRC. StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,393,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

