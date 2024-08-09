MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Up 1.1%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

MTR Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

