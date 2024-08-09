Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.98. 1,612,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.