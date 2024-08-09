Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.
Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:MUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.98. 1,612,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.
Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Murphy Oil Company Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
