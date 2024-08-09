N.V. Stellantis Purchases 2,982,089 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,372,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,785,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Stellantis by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,868 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $128,254,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $106,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.