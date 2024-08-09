Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.89 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $118.35 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,927.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.08 or 0.00575827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00100129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00257755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00031994 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00035779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069853 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

