Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.5 %

Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. 1,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $298.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

