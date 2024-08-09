National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $209.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $203.26. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $181.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $51.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $217.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,829.17.

TSE FFH opened at C$1,462.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$1,070.00 and a 12-month high of C$1,628.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,549.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,495.40.

In other news, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total transaction of C$965,202.84. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total value of C$965,202.84. Also, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total value of C$350,288.70. Insiders sold a total of 1,857 shares of company stock worth $2,880,473 over the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

