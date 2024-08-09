nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Macquarie currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCNO. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,841,870 shares of company stock valued at $185,694,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,725,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in nCino by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 917,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 207,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in nCino by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

