Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 550,000 shares trading hands.
Ncondezi Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83.
About Ncondezi Energy
Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.
