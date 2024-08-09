NEAR Protocol Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00006674 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.49 billion and approximately $196.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,204,573,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,109,831,552 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020.

