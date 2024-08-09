Needham & Company LLC Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $23.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lowered their price target on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

U traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,509,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

