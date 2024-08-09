Needham & Company LLC Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target to $13.50

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCOR. StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get comScore alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCOR

comScore Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,968. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.20.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01). comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of comScore as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.