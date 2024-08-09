Needham & Company LLC Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $8.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of CS Disco stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.26. 211,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $315.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.09.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,467,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CS Disco by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CS Disco by 34.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 170,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,031,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 82,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CS Disco by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 221,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,208 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

