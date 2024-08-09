Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

MASI traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $126.87. 651,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,766. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $153.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

