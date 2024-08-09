Needham & Company LLC Trims RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Target Price to $54.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.43.

Get RxSight alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RxSight

RxSight Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXST traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 102,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,828. RxSight has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other RxSight news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,600 in the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 298.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth $7,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.