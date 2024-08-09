Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Nelnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nelnet to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NNI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nelnet will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,626.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

