Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Barclays

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 149.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDY

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $210.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 353,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.