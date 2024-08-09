NetMind Token (NMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.38 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, NetMind Token has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $102.38 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00004407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,344,685 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

