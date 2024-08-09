New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NJR. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

