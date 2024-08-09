New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.57.

Get New York Times alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Stock Up 0.5 %

NYT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,076. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.06. New York Times has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,131,000 after acquiring an additional 482,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after buying an additional 438,680 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 27.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 494.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.