NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

NewMarket Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NEU opened at $546.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $533.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.42. NewMarket has a one year low of $436.90 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

NewMarket Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,659,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NewMarket by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 253,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 54,482.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.