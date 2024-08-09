NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
NewMarket Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE NEU opened at $546.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $533.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.42. NewMarket has a one year low of $436.90 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.66.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
